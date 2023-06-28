Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics18. Waves & SoundBeats
3:04 minutes
Problem 17b
Textbook Question

Piano tuners tune pianos by listening to the beats between the harmonics of two different strings. When properly tuned, the note A should have a frequency of 440 Hz and the note E should be at 659 Hz. a.What is the frequency difference between the third harmonic of the A and the second harmonic of the E?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5
Was this helpful?
6:56m

Watch next

Master Beats with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
03:01
Physics - Mechanics: Sound and Sound Waves (30 of 47) Beat Frequency
Michel van Biezen
172
06:16
Sound beats explained
PhysicsHigh
112
04:51
AP Physics 1 - Beats
Dan Fullerton
216
06:56
Beats
Patrick Ford
469
2
2
06:35
Beats in Sound Waves
7activestudio
105
04:11
Demonstrating Beat Frequency - A Video Project by Bo
Flipping Physics
109
02:27
Beats Physics
James Lincoln
94
04:50
Beats
Bozeman Science
81
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.