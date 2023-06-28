Piano tuners tune pianos by listening to the beats between the harmonics of two different strings. When properly tuned, the note A should have a frequency of 440 Hz and the note E should be at 659 Hz.
a.What is the frequency difference between the third harmonic
of the A and the second harmonic of the E?
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Beats with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford