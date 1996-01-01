Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics18. Waves & SoundIntro to Waves
Problem 15b
Textbook Question

One string of a certain musical instrument is 75.0 cm long and has a mass of 8.75 g. It is being played in a room where the speed of sound is 344 m/s. (a) To what tension must you adjust the string so that, when vibrating in its second overtone, it produces sound of wavelength 0.765 m? (Assume that the break-ing stress of the wire is very large and isn’t exceeded.) (b) What frequency sound does this string produce in its fundamental mode of vibration?

