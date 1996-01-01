9. Work & Energy
Intro to Calculating Work
10:46 minutes
Problem 7.52
(III) A 2800-kg space vehicle, initially at rest, falls vertically from a height of 2900 km above the Earth’s surface. Determine how much work is done by the force of gravity in bringing the vehicle to the Earth’s surface.
Video duration:10m
