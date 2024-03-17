9. Work & Energy
A softball having a mass of 0.25 kg is pitched horizontally at 120 km/h. By the time it reaches the plate, it may have slowed by 10%. Neglecting gravity, estimate the average force of air resistance during a pitch, if the distance between the plate and the pitcher is about 15 m.
