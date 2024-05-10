18. Waves & Sound
Problem 15.63
(II) When you slosh the water back and forth in a tub at just the right frequency, the water alternately rises and falls at each end, remaining relatively calm at the center. Suppose the frequency to produce such a standing wave in a 45-cm-wide tub is 0.85 Hz. What is the speed of the water wave?
