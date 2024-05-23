Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standing Waves Standing waves are formed by the interference of two waves traveling in opposite directions with the same frequency and amplitude. They are characterized by nodes, where the displacement is always zero, and antinodes, where the displacement reaches maximum values. The equation provided describes a standing wave, indicating how the wave's displacement varies with position and time.

Amplitude Amplitude is the maximum displacement of points on a wave from their rest position. In the context of the given equation, the amplitude of the standing wave can be determined from the coefficient of the sine function, which represents the peak value of the wave's displacement. For the equation D = 2.4 sin(0.60x) cos(42t), the amplitude is 2.4 cm.