18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
6:38 minutes
Problem 15.72
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A guitar string is supposed to vibrate at 247 Hz, but is measured to actually vibrate at 262 Hz. By what percentage should the tension in the string be changed to get the frequency to the correct value?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
18
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos