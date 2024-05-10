18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
Problem 15.85c
Two strings on a musical instrument are tuned to play at 392 Hz (G) and 494 Hz (B).
(c) If the strings, instead, have the same mass per unit length and are under the same tension, what is the ratio of their lengths (ℓ_G / ℓ_B)?
