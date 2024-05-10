(II) Consider the following two-step process. Heat is allowed to flow out of an ideal gas at constant volume so that its pressure drops from 2.2 atm to 1.4 atm. Then the gas expands at constant pressure, from a volume of 5.9 L to 9.3 L, where the temperature reaches its original value. Calculate

(a) the total work done by the gas in the process,





(b) the change in internal energy of the gas in the process, and

(c) the total heat flow into or out of the gas.