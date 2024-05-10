22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
Problem 19.95
At very low temperatures, the molar specific heat of many substances varies as the cube of the absolute temperature:
C = k (T³ / T³₀)
which is sometimes called Debye’s law. For rock salt, T₀ = 281 K and k = 1940 J/mol · K. Determine the heat needed to raise 2.75 mol of salt from 22.0 K to 46.0 K.
