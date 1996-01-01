Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

In each cycle, a heat engine absorbs 1200J from a 400°C hot reservoir, emits 600J to 80°C cold reservoir, while doing 600J of work. Is it physically possible for this engine to exist?

