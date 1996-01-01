Learn the toughest concepts covered in Physics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
3 moles of an ideal gas are in the left side of an hourglass-shaped container, separated by a thin barrier. The right side is completely empty, but the volume of the left and right sides are equal. The barrier is suddenly removed, and the gas freely expands into the vacuum. What is the change in entropy?
The macrostate of a set of coins is given by the number of coins that are heads-up. If you have 100 coins, initially with 20 heads-up, what is Δ? when the system is changed to have 50 heads-up? Note that the multiplicity of k coins which are heads-up, out of N total coins, is Ω = ?!/?!(?−?)! . Does this change in macrostate satisfy the second law of thermodynamics?