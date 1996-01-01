23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Engines and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
A Carnot refrigerator is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of 320 K and 270 K. (a) If in each cycle the refrigerator receives 415 J of heat energy from the reservoir at 270 K, how many joules of heat energy does it deliver to the reservoir at 320 K?
