Physics14. Torque & Rotational DynamicsTorque on Discs & Pulleys
The composite disc below is free to rotate about a fixed axis, perpendicular to it and through its center. All forces are 100 N, and all angles are 37°. The dotted lines are either exactly parallel or exactly perpendicular to each other. The inner (darker) and outer (lighter) discs have radii 3 m and 5 m, respectively. Calculate the Net Torque produced on the composite disc, about an axis perpendicular to it and through its center. Use +/– to indicate direction.

