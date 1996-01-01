Torque on Discs & Pulleys Practice Problems

A 3.0 kg bag resting on the ground is tied to a vertical cord. The cord of negligible mass passes through a cylinder with a groove in which a cord can run. The other end of the cord is attached to a 6.0 kg ball, as shown in the figure. The cylinder is 4.0 cm in radius and has a mass of 1.25 kg. The friction force about the rotation axis produces a torque of 1 N•m. Calculate the time needed for the 6.0 kg ball to hit the ground if it is released from a height of 1.25 m without initial speed.



