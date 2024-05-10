(II) A scuba tank, when fully submerged, displaces 15.7 L of seawater. The tank itself has a mass of 14.0 kg and, when “full,” contains 3.00 kg of air. Assuming only its weight and the buoyant force act on the tank, determine the net force (magnitude and direction) on the fully submerged tank at the beginning of a dive (when it is full of air) and at the end of a dive (when it no longer contains any air).