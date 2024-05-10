19. Fluid Mechanics
A copper (Cu) weight is placed on top of a 0.40-kg block of wood (density = 0.60 x 10³ kg/m³) floating in water, as shown in Fig. 13–60. What is the mass of the copper if the top of the wood block is exactly at the water’s surface?
<IMAGE>
