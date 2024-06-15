Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Center of Buoyancy The center of buoyancy is the point in a submerged object where the buoyant force, or the upward force exerted by a fluid, acts. It is determined by the shape and volume of the submerged part of the object. For a ship, the center of buoyancy shifts with changes in the waterline and the distribution of weight, affecting stability. Recommended video: Guided course 11:06 11:06 Intro to Buoyancy & Buoyant Force

Center of Gravity The center of gravity is the point where the total weight of an object is considered to act. It is influenced by the distribution of mass within the object. For a ship, the position of the center of gravity is crucial for stability; if it is too high, the ship may become top-heavy and prone to tipping. Recommended video: Guided course 14:02 14:02 Intro to Center of Mass