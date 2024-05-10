19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
Problem 13.34
(II) Archimedes’ principle can be used not only to determine the specific gravity of a solid using a known liquid (Example 13–10). The reverse can be done as well.
(a) As an example, a 3.80-kg aluminum ball has an apparent mass of 2.10 kg when submerged in a particular liquid: calculate the density of the liquid.
(b) Determine a formula for finding the density of a liquid using this procedure.
