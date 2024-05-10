19. Fluid Mechanics
A simple model (Fig. 13–62) considers a continent as a block ( density ≈ 2800 kg/m³) floating in the mantle rock around it ( density ≈ 3300 kg/m³) . Assuming the continent is 35 km thick (the average thickness of the Earth’s continental crust), estimate the height of the continent above the surrounding mantle rock.
