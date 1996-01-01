2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
(II) A baseball pitcher throws a baseball with a speed of 43 m/s. Estimate the average acceleration of the ball during the throwing motion. In throwing the baseball, the pitcher accelerates it through a displacement of about 3.5 m, from behind the body to the point where it is released (Fig. 2–44).
<IMAGE>
