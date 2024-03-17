14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
Problem 10.81
A 1.6-kg grindstone in the shape of a uniform cylinder of radius 0.20 m acquires a rotational rate of 22 rev/s from rest over a 6.0-s interval at constant angular acceleration. Calculate the torque delivered by the motor.
