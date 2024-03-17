14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
6:05 minutes
Problem 10.85
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Suppose David puts a 0.60-kg rock into a sling of length 1.5 m and begins whirling the rock in a nearly horizontal circle, accelerating it from rest to a rate of 75 rpm after 4.5 s. What is the torque required to achieve this feat, and where does the torque come from?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
7
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos