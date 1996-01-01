14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
A 30-cm-diameter, 1.2 kg solid turntable rotates on a 1.2-cm-diameter, 450 g shaft at a constant 33 rpm. When you hit the stop switch, a brake pad presses against the shaft and brings the turntable to a halt in 15 seconds. How much friction force does the brake pad apply to the shaft?
