Your engineering team has been assigned the task of measuring the properties of a new jet-engine turbine. You've previously determined that the turbine's moment of inertia is 2.6 kg m^2. The next job is to measure the frictional torque of the bearings. Your plan is to run the turbine up to a predetermined rotation speed, cut the power, and time how long it takes the turbine to reduce its rotation speed by 50%. Your data are given in the table. Draw an appropriate graph of the data and, from the slope of the best-fit line, determine the frictional torque.
