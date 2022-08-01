Volume of Two Blocks

Hey, guys, let's check out this example. Together, we've got two blocks and have given the side lengths of Block A Given these measurements here, Block B. I'm just already told what the volume is. We're gonna calculate what's the combined total volume of the blocks expressed with the correct number of Sig Figs? So basically, we're just going to set up an equation here and then figure out which rule we're gonna follow in order to determine the number of sig figs. So the total volume off the block of the blocks of both blocks can be thought of as if I add the volume of A and add the volume of be together. That will be the total volume of both the blocks. Now, I already know what this volume is for B and for volume of A for Block A. I'm given the side lengths, presumably the length, width and height, so I can actually figure out what this volume is. Va is just gonna be length, times with times height. So that's really all I'm gonna do. I'm just gonna multiply these numbers together, and I'm gonna add them to the known volume of Block B and that'll be my total volume. So if I set that up as an equation, what I'm going to get is I'm gonna get 0.5 zero and I'm gonna keep all the decimal places 0.875 and then 2.250 And now I'm gonna add that I'm gonna multiply all these things together, and I'm gonna add that to the volume of Block B, which is 2.6 and I'm just gonna go ahead and plug in that number and what you get for V total Did you get a total volume of 3.5? Whoops. 3. Now, obviously, I need to sort of shortened at the number of Sig figs that I know. So let's go ahead and do that. Remember which rule writing to follow. Well, here we have a mixture of multiplication and division and also addition and subtraction. So the rule is we're gonna keep to the highest number of significant figures. So what we do here is we figure out all the sig figs for all the numbers here, this is a decimal. We're gonna eliminate all the leading zeros. And then we keep these, so there's gonna be one and two There's this to Sig Figs here, here. Also decimal place eliminate the leading zeros and then 123 So this is three sig figs. And then here we've got 123 and four, and we keep this last trailing zero because there's a decimal. So this is forcing figs. And finally, this answer or this number over here has to sig figs here. So the number with the most amount of significant figures is this number over here with four. So that means we're gonna keep to four significant figures and then round off there. So that means for our final answer for RV total, what we're gonna do is we're gonna rounds to the fourth significant figure here. So because this number here is less than five, then we're just gonna round it down 3.584 And this is gonna be meters Cube. This would be the correct answer with the correct number of significant figures. Are guys That's it for this one. Let me know if you have any questions

