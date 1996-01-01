1. Intro to Physics Units
1. Intro to Physics Units
With a wooden ruler, you measure the length of a rectangular piece of sheet metal to be 12 mm. With micrometer calipers, you measure the width of the rectangle to be 5.98 mm. Use the correct number of significant figures: What is (a) the area of the rectangle?
An average family of four uses roughly 1200 L (about 300 gallons) of water per day (1L = 1000 cm³). How much depth would a lake lose per year if it covered an area of 60 km² with uniform depth and supplied a local town with a population of 40,000 people? Consider only population uses, and neglect evaporation, rain, creeks and rivers.
