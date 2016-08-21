Operations with Significant Figures Practice Problems
A cylinder with a 6.3 cm diameter is 14.4 cm in length. In standard international (SI) units, how much volume does the cylinder occupy?
Perform the following operations and write the answer in correct number of significant figures √25.4
Following the rules of significant figures simplify the expression 2.3025 + 0.44 + 6.2
With a Vernier Caliper, you measure the length of a rectangular cardboard to be 17.32 cm. With a tape measure, you measure the width of this cardboard to be 12.0 cm. Determine the area of this cardboard using the appropriate number of significant figures.
What is the largest angle θ, rounded to two significant figures, for which the numerical values of cos θ and cot θ are approximately equal?
If a massive underground reservoir with an area of 100 square kilometers was used to supply water to a city with a population of 100,000 people, and each person used an average of 150 liters of water per day, how much would the water level in the underground reservoir drop annually due to the city's water usage, assuming no factors other than population use are considered? (Neglect any replenishment sources and changes in the reservoir's volume for simplicity.)