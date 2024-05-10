24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
(II) You are given two unknown point charges, Q₁ and Q₂. At a point on the line joining them, one-third of the way from Q₁ to Q₂, the electric field is zero (Fig. 21–64). What is the ratio Q₁/Q₂? <IMAGE>
