24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
Problem 21.35
(II) Two point charges, Q₁ = ― 32 μC and Q₂ = +45μC , are separated by a distance of 12 cm. The electric field at the point P (see Fig. 21–61) is zero. How far from Q₁ is P? <IMAGE>
