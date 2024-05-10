24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
Problem 21.58
(II) A positive charge q is placed at the center of a circular ring of radius R. The ring carries a uniformly distributed negative charge of total magnitude ― Q.
(a) If the charge q is displaced from the center a small distance x as shown in Fig. 21–71, show that it will undergo simple harmonic motion when released.
(b) If its mass is m, what is its period?
<IMAGE>
