Physics
19. Fluid Mechanics
Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation
Problem 14c
Textbook Question
A nuclear power plant draws 3.0 x 10⁶ L/min of cooling water from the ocean. If the water is drawn in through two parallel, 3.0-m-diameter pipes, what is the water speed in each pipe?
