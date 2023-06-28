Skip to main content
Physics19. Fluid MechanicsFluid Flow & Continuity Equation
A tree loses water to the air by the process of transpiration at the rate of 110 g/h. This water is replaced by the upward flow of sap through vessels in the trunk. If the trunk contains 2000 vessels, each 100 μm in diameter, what is the upward speed in mm/s of the sap in each vessel? The density of tree sap is 1040 kg/m³.

