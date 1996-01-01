Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Alice observes an electric field, E=(30Vm)k^, and a magnetic field B=(0.10T)i^. Bob is cruising by, with velocity v=(100ms)j^, in Alice’s reference frame. What electric field does Bob observe?

