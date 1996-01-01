32. Electromagnetic Waves
Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves
You measure the electric field of an electromagnetic wave at a particular moment and find it points in the +z direction. The magnetic field points in the +y direction. In which direction is this wave traveling?
A
+x
B
+y
C
-x
D
-y
