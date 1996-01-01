32. Electromagnetic Waves
Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
You measure the magnetic field strength of a traveling electromagnetic wave to be 8.0×10−7T , oriented along the +x direction. If this EM wave moves in the +y direction, what is the magnitude and direction of the wave's electric field at that same exact spot?
A
240CN in the -z direction
B
2.4×10−15CN in the -z direction
C
240CN in the +z direction
D
2.4×10−15CN in the +z direction
