Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics28. Magnetic Fields and ForcesCircular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields
4:31 minutes
Problem 27a
Textbook Question

A beam of protons traveling at 1.20 km/s enters a uniform magnetic field, traveling perpendicular to the field. The beam exits the magnetic field, leaving the field in a direction perpendicular to its original direction (Fig. E27.24) . The beam travels a distance of 1.18 cm while in the field. What is the magnitude of the magnetic field?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
11:33m

Watch next

Master Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.