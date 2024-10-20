(II) A circular coil 18.0 cm in diameter and containing twelve loops lies flat on the ground. The Earth’s magnetic field at this location has magnitude 5.50 x 10⁻⁵ T and points into the Earth at an angle of 54.0° below a line pointing due north. If a 7.10-A clockwise current passes through the coil, (a) determine the torque on the coil; (b) which edge of the coil rises up : north, east, south, or west?