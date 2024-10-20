A proton follows a spiral path through a gas in a uniform magnetic field of 0.010 T, perpendicular to the plane of the spiral, as shown in Fig. 27–59. In two successive loops, at points P and Q, the radii are 10.0 mm and 8.5 mm, respectively. Calculate the change in the kinetic energy of the proton as it travels from P to Q, in eV.





<IMAGE>