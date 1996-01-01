Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics28. Magnetic Fields and ForcesCircular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields
Problem 27c
A deuteron (the nucleus of an isotope of hydrogen) has a mass of 3.34x10^-27 kg and a charge of +e. The deuteron travels in a circular path with a radius of 6.96 mm in a magnetic field with magnitude 2.50 T. (a) Find the speed of the deuteron. (b) Find the time required for it to make half a revolution. (c) Through what potential difference would the deuteron have to be accelerated to acquire this speed?

