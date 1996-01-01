A deuteron (the nucleus of an isotope of hydrogen) has a mass of 3.34x10^-27 kg and a charge of +e. The deuteron travels in a circular path with a radius of 6.96 mm in a magnetic field with magnitude 2.50 T. (a) Find the speed of the deuteron. (b) Find the time required for it to make half a revolution. (c) Through what potential difference would the deuteron have to be accelerated to acquire this speed?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford