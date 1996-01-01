In a cyclotron, the orbital radius of protons with energy 300 keV is 16.0 cm. You are redesigning the cyclotron to be used instead for alpha particles with energy 300 keV. An alpha particle has charge q = +2e and mass m = 6.64x10^-27 kg. If the magnetic field isn’t changed, what will be the orbital radius of the alpha particles?
