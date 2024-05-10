(II) A circular loop in the plane of the paper lies in a 0.65-T uniform magnetic field pointing into the paper. The loop’s diameter changes from 20.0 cm to 8.0 cm in 0.50 s. What is (a) the direction of the induced current, (b) the magnitude of the average induced emf, and (c) the average induced current if the coil resistance is 2.5Ω?