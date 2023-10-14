Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Capacitance Capacitance is the ability of a capacitor to store electrical energy in an electric field, measured in farads (F). It is defined as the charge stored per unit voltage across the capacitor. In this case, the 15 μF capacitor can store energy based on its capacitance and the voltage applied, which is crucial for understanding how much energy is initially stored.

Energy Stored in a Capacitor The energy (E) stored in a capacitor can be calculated using the formula E = 1/2 CV², where C is the capacitance and V is the voltage. This relationship is essential for determining how much energy is present in the capacitor before and after discharge. In this scenario, knowing that the energy decreases by 50% allows us to calculate the initial and final energy values.