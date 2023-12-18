Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Capacitance Capacitance is the ability of a capacitor to store electrical charge, measured in farads (F). A 20 μF capacitor can store a charge proportional to the voltage across it, following the relationship Q = C * V, where Q is charge, C is capacitance, and V is voltage. Understanding capacitance is crucial for analyzing how the capacitor discharges through the resistor over time.

Ohm's Law Ohm's Law states that the current (I) flowing through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage (V) across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance (R) of the conductor, expressed as V = I * R. This fundamental principle is essential for determining the resistance in the circuit by analyzing the current and voltage data collected during the capacitor's discharge.