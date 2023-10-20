Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Capacitance Capacitance is the ability of a capacitor to store electrical charge per unit voltage. It is measured in farads (F), and in this case, the defibrillator capacitor has a capacitance of 150 μF (microfarads). The charge (Q) stored in a capacitor can be calculated using the formula Q = C × V, where C is capacitance and V is voltage. Recommended video: Guided course 08:02 08:02 Capacitors & Capacitance (Intro)

Exponential Decay of Charge When a capacitor discharges through a resistor, the charge decreases exponentially over time. The relationship is described by the equation Q(t) = Q0 * e^(-t/RC), where Q0 is the initial charge, R is resistance, and C is capacitance. In this scenario, the capacitor loses 95% of its charge in 40 ms, which can be used to find the resistance of the patient's chest. Recommended video: Guided course 04:24 04:24 Amplitude Decay in an LRC Circuit