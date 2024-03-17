8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
5:33 minutes
Problem 6.53
(II) Determine the mean distance from Jupiter for each of Jupiter’s principal moons, using Kepler’s third law. Use the mean distance of Io and the periods given in Table 6–3.
<IMAGE>
