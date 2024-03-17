8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
7:35 minutes
Problem 6.51
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A science fiction writer imagines a planet that has three times the mass of the Earth orbiting a star that has twice the mass of our Sun. The writer wants the planet’s “year” to be 10% longer than Earth’s orbital period. At what mean distance should she place the planet from its star?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
1
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos