8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
Problem 6.45
(I) Neptune is an average distance of 4.5 x 10⁹ km from the Sun. Estimate the length of the Neptunian year using the fact that the Earth is 1.50 x 10⁸ km from the Sun on average.
