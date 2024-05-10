21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases
Problem 18.42
(II) For oxygen gas, the van der Waals equation of state achieves its best fit for α = 0.14 N·m⁴ /mol and b = 3.2 x 10⁻⁵ m³/ mol. Determine the pressure in 1.0 mol of the gas at 0°C if its volume is 0.70 L, calculated using
(a) the van der Waals equation,
