Multiple Choice

A cubic Styrofoam cooler containing ice on a hot day is shown in the following figure. The thickness of each wall of the cooler is 15 mm, with a side length of 1 m. If it is 40°C outside, how long will 2 kg of ice last in the cooler? Assume that during the melting process, the temperature inside the cooler remains at 0°C and that no heat enters from the bottom of the cooler. Note that the latent heat of fusion for water is 334 kJ/kg and the thermal conductivity of Styrofoam is 0.033 W/mK.